Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin Meets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for Ukraine Peace Talks

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that the meeting lasted for more than four hours yesterday and focused on aspects of a Ukrainian settlement. Russia’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev described talks as productive. The talks come as the US continues efforts to broker a ceasefire deal to end the conflict, which has stalled amid negotiations on the conditions of the deal.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Witkoff might discuss the possibility of the Russian leader meeting Trump face-to-face. Putin and Trump have spoken by phone but are yet to meet in person since the US leader returned to the White House in January for a second four-year term.

Earlier yesterday, US President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the slow progress in peace talks. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called on Russia to accelerate ceasefire talks with Ukraine, warning that too many people are dying. He went on to describe the conflict as one that should have never happened and asserted that it would not have occurred under his presidency.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK Halts Personal Meat and Dairy Imports from EU Amid Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China Imposes 125% Tariff on US Goods, Urges EU to Oppose US ‘Unilateral Bullying’

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabon General Elections 2025: Voters Head to Elect New President

Apr 12, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 22 members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Mulugu district

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 triggers protest in West Bengal; BSF deployed amid rising tensions

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Chatroo Forest, Kishtwar District

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 begins in Ladakh

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!