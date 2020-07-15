UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Huawei

WEB DESK

The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. The move comes despite Beijing’s threat to retaliate to any such action by Britain.

UK’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden made the announcement after a meeting, chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of his cabinet and the National Security Council. Mr Dowden told British parliament that from the end of this year, telecoms providers must not buy any 5G equipment from Huawei.

The new guidelines require the British telecom operators to remove all 5G-related equipment, supplied by the Chinese company, from their infrastructure by 2027.