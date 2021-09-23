UK approves Covishield for travel but Indians to follow rules for ‘unvaccinated’

There is confusion over the UK government’s vaccine recognition process for Indian travellers as even though Covishield is on an updated international travel advisory, India is not yet on a list of 17 approved countries.

The United Kingdom Wednesday added Covishield to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for travel to the country. However, there is confusion over the UK government’s vaccine recognition process for Indian travellers as even though Covishield is on an updated international travel advisory, India is not yet on a list of 17 approved countries.

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said on Wednesday that they are unable to confirm this and will require further clarifications even though the advisory states, “Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.”

There has been widespread condemnation of the Serum Institute of India manufactured vaccines not being included in a list of eligible Covid-19 vaccines recognised under Britain’s reviewed international travel norms, effective from October 4.