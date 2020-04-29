UIDAI permits Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

AMN

UNION IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that to make Aadhaar updating easier for citizens, Unique Identification Authority of India, UIDAI has permitted Common Service Centre, CSCs, which are designated banking correspondents of banks, to offer Aadhaar services. He said, around 20,000 such CSCs will now be able to offer this service to citizens. Mr Prasad urged CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs to start the Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per instructions issued by UIDAI in this regard.

UIDAI has set June deadline for the commencement of the work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their required infrastructure and get other necessary approvals. CSC CEO Dr Dinesh Tyagi said the decision would further strengthen the efforts of achieving the goals of Digital India as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commencement of Aadhaar updation services through CSC also comes across as a big relief during the lockdown restrictions imposed to prevent spread of COVID-19. With these 20 thousand additional centers available to Aadhaar, the users particularly in rural areas need not visit Aadhaar centres in bank branches or Post Offices for this work.