Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray’s MNS join hands to contest Civic Polls in Mumbai

Dec 24, 2025

AMN / MUMBAI

After weeks of negotiations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) today announced a formal alliance for the Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other municipal polls, including in Nashik. The announcement was made by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray during a joint press conference in Mumbai.

While details of seat-sharing were not disclosed, Raj Thackeray said candidates would be directly instructed to file their nomination papers. Elections for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Pune, are scheduled for 15th of January, with counting to take place on 16th of next month.

