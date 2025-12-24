Libya’s Army Chief Killed in Air Crash Near Ankara

NEWS DESK

Libya’s Army Chief of Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, and four others were killed in an air crash near Turkey’s capital city, Ankara. Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah termed it a tragic accident, stating that the crash happened yesterday while the officials were returning from a visit to Turkey.

He said that the other people killed in the crash were the ground forces chief of staff, Al-Fitouri Gharibil, the director of the Military Manufacturing Authority, Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, an adviser to al-Haddad, Muhammad Al-Asawi Diab, and a military photographer, Muhammad Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

A senior Turkish official said that three crew members were also killed in the crash, adding that the aircraft had sought an emergency landing after reporting an electrical malfunction. Initial reports from the investigation rule out any sabotage to the Libyan Army Chief’s plane crash; the initial cause is technical failure.

Libya’s Army Chief of Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, had met his Turkish counterpart and other military commanders during his visit.