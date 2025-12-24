Australia: New South Wales passes anti-terror rules following mass shooting on Bondi Beach

AMN / NEWS DESK

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, passed sweeping new gun and anti-terror rules today following the mass shooting on Bondi Beach, tightening firearm ownership, banning public display of terror symbols and strengthening police power to curb protests.

The New South Wales state parliament passed the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill early in the morning after the upper house approved the bill by 18 votes to eight during an emergency sitting. Under the new gun laws, individual licences will be capped at four, while farmers will be permitted to own up to 10 guns.

Gun club membership will be mandatory for all firearms licence holders. Police will be granted more powers to impose restrictions on protests for up to three months after a declared terror attack. Public display of flags and symbols of prohibited militant organisations such as Islamic State, Hamas or Hezbollah has been outlawed and offenders will be jailed for up to two years or fined 22,000 dollars.