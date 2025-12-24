The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

Dec 24, 2025

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to honour the life and ideals of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PM Modi will visit Lucknow on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of 230 crore rupees and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India’s political thought, nation-building, and public life. It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98 thousand square feet. The museum showcases India’s national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance. 

