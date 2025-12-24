ISRO Launches US AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 Communication Satellite

AMN / NEWS DESK

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully launched a next-generation US communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 onboard its heaviest vehicle LVM3-M6 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station at 8:55 AM Indian Standard Time. After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft Bluebird Block-2 was separated from the vehicle and it was successfully placed into its intended orbit.

Speaking on the occasion, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has hailed the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile, calling it the heaviest satellite ever lifted from Indian soil using an Indian launcher. Mr Narayanan highlighted that the satellite was injected into its intended orbit with precision, marking a significant achievement for ISRO.

The Bluebird Block-2 mission is part of a global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

The mission was undertaken as part of the commercial agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of ISRO.

The LVM3-M6 is the sixth operational flight of LVM3 and the third dedicated commercial mission to launch the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft. The LVM3 has a spectacular pedigree of completing eight consecutive successful launches, including the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions.