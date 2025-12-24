The Indian Awaaz

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reviews Yatra arrangements ahead of New Year Rush

Dec 24, 2025

NEWS DESK

In view of the anticipated heavy influx of pilgrims during the New Year, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has reviewed comprehensive arrangements to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees.

According to reports the review meeting was presided over by Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and was attended by senior officers of the Shrine Board, District Administration, representatives of security agencies and other key stakeholders.

The CEO directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen Yatra management and security measures, particularly along the track and at the Bhawan.

