Typhoon Yagi claims 141 lives in Vietnam

In Vietnam, super typhoon Yagi and its subsequent floods and landslides have claimed at least 141 lives, while 59 others are missing.

Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said, the flood levels on the Red River in the capital Hanoi have surpassed warning level 2 out of three levels and are forecast to reach the highest level by this afternoon. The centre has also issued a warning about extremely high water levels on the Thao River and quickly rising floods on several others.

The typhoon made landfall on Saturday on Vietnam’s northeastern coast, devastating a large swath of industrial and residential areas and bringing heavy rains that caused floods and landslides. It had previously hit the Philippines and the southern Chinese island of Hainan. Yagi is one of the four Category-5 super typhoons recorded so far in the China Sea.