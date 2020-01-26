FreeCurrencyRates.com

26 Jan 2020
Two Bangladeshis get Padma awards

WEB DESK
Bangladeshi Career Diplomat late Syed Muazzem Ali and veteran museologist Enamul Haq have been nominated for the Padma Awards by the government of India this year.

Syed Muazzem Ali has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award posthumously. He was the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India and passed away on 30 December after completing his 5-year long tenure from 2014 in India.

Syed Muazzem Ali rebelled against the Pakistani government and declared his allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, while serving in the Pakistan Embassy there. He also served as the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

Renowned academic and Museologist from Bangladesh Enamul Haq has been nominated for the Padma Shri award. Born in 1936, Eanmul Haq has taught at many universities including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, and BRAC University. Haque was the founder director general of the Bangladesh National Museum.

Last year veteran Gandhian Jharna Dhara Chowdhury who was the Secretary of the Gandhi Ashram Trust in Noakhali was awarded Padma Shri.

The government announced the list of 141 Padma awardees on Saturday. Giving the details of the Padma awards under three categories, the press note issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said that 7 persons have been conferred the Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. 33 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. The list names 12 Posthumous awardees.

