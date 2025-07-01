Trump to Meet Netanyahu, Push for Gaza Ceasefire and Discuss Iran

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza and Iran, with hopes of brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “hopeful” a ceasefire-for-hostages deal can be reached next week. “We want to get the hostages out,” he said, ahead of his visit to Florida. Hamas has expressed willingness to release remaining hostages if a truce is agreed, but insists it will not disarm—Israel’s key demand to end the war.

Tensions with Iran will also be on the agenda. Trump and Netanyahu previously coordinated a military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, with U.S. B-2 bombers targeting key sites. Trump claimed the operation “obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, though debate continues over the extent of the damage.

The Gaza war, triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, has left over 56,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and displaced nearly the entire population. Israel faces global legal scrutiny, though it denies charges of war crimes and genocide.

Israeli official Ron Dermer is currently in Washington for pre-meeting talks.