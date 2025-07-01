Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump to Meet Netanyahu, Push for Gaza Ceasefire and Discuss Iran

Jul 1, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza and Iran, with hopes of brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “hopeful” a ceasefire-for-hostages deal can be reached next week. “We want to get the hostages out,” he said, ahead of his visit to Florida. Hamas has expressed willingness to release remaining hostages if a truce is agreed, but insists it will not disarm—Israel’s key demand to end the war.

Tensions with Iran will also be on the agenda. Trump and Netanyahu previously coordinated a military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, with U.S. B-2 bombers targeting key sites. Trump claimed the operation “obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, though debate continues over the extent of the damage.

The Gaza war, triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, has left over 56,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and displaced nearly the entire population. Israel faces global legal scrutiny, though it denies charges of war crimes and genocide.

Israeli official Ron Dermer is currently in Washington for pre-meeting talks.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

Jul 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls Pakistan to expedite release of Indian prisoners completed jail term

Jul 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

Jul 1, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India achieves robust growth in production of key minerals

2 July 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US markets end in green territory for second session

2 July 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indo-French Military Exercise ‘Shakti 2025’ Concludes in France

2 July 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

1 July 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!