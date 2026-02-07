Trump signs executive order to impose tariffs on countries trading with Iran

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 2:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order renewing the national emergency on Iran and creating a new tariff system targeting countries that buy goods or services from Tehran.

The White House said the order is designed to protect US national security, foreign policy, and the economy.

It allows the United States to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran. The executive order takes effect early today.

The White House said the move is part of a broader effort to confront Iran’s actions abroad. It cited Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities, its ballistic missile program, support for terrorism, and activities that destabilise the Middle East.

The White House said that after returning to office, Trump again restored maximum pressure on Iran. The goal, it said, is to deny Tehran any path to a nuclear weapon and to counter its influence beyond its borders.