Bangladesh: 40 injured as police use force to quell Inqilab Moncho protest in Dhaka

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 11:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

At least 40 activists of Inqilab Moncho, including its Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber and Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar, were injured on Friday after police fired tear gas, sound grenades and used water cannon to disperse a protest in Dhaka’s Shahbagh. The demonstrators were demanding justice for slain leader and July uprising organiser Sharif Osman Hadi. Those injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The protest began around 2pm near the InterContinental Dhaka, where activists launched a sit-in calling for quick and exemplary punishment of those involved in the killing. Tensions rose when protesters tried to push past police barricades, triggering a clash. Both sides hurled brick chunks, and loud explosions from tear gas and sound grenades continued till about 4.15 pm.

Inqilab Moncho later claimed that Abdullah Al Jaber sustained bullet injuries during their attempt to lay siege to the chief adviser’s official residence, the Jamuna state guesthouse. A post from the group’s verified Facebook page confirmed the injury, saying, “Jaber was shot. Juma-Shanta has been laid with boots.” Another post urged supporters not to hold fresh gatherings for the moment, saying they would return to the streets after receiving medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, activists marched towards interim leader Muhammad Yunus’ residence ‘Jamuna’ demanding a UN-led investigation into Sharif Osman Hadi’s murder and the trial of those involved. Police dispersed the procession with water cannon and tear gas. The main clash occurred near the InterContinental intersection around 4.30pm.