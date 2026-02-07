Canada & France open Greenland consulates in show of Denmark’s support

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 2:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

France and Canada opened consulates in Greenland’s capital Nuuk, yesterday, in a show of support for their NATO ally Denmark amid renewed demands from US President Donald Trump to acquire the Arctic territory.

New French Consular General Jean-Noel Poirier said his appointment in Nuuk was meant not as a signal to the American administration, but rather a message of friendship to Greenland and Denmark.

The French Ambassador to Denmark, Christophe Parisot, added that the consulate was not just a symbol but something very concrete to show the cooperation and alliance between the three European nations.

Canada’s foreign minister Anita Anand and Canadian Governor General Mary Simon arrived in Nuuk yesterday to officially open their country’s consulate with a flag raising ceremony.

Canada first announced plans to open a Greenlandic consulate back in December 2024 as part of its Arctic Foreign Policy, while France’s consulate was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in June last year.