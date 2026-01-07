The Indian Awaaz

Trump announces Venezuela to transfer 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to US 

Jan 7, 2026

AMN / NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump has said Venezuela’s interim authorities will transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States, describing the plan as mutually beneficial for both countries.

In a social media post, Mr Trump said the oil would be sold at market prices and that he would personally oversee the use of the proceeds. According to him, the revenue would be directed toward initiatives benefiting both the Venezuelan and American people.

The announcement follows recent US military action in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump has repeatedly said the US is now setting the terms in Venezuela, including on oil, trade and security.

