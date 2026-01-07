Mamata Banerjee’s SIR Petition in SC Raises Questions of Intent

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 4:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Is Mamata Banerjee Fighting for Democracy or Managing a Narrative?

Aafreen Hussain in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to approach the Supreme Court against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has sparked a sharp political debate, not merely over the legality of the exercise but over the timing of the move itself.

The controversy stems from the fact that Banerjee had earlier declared she would not allow SIR to be implemented in the state “even at the cost of bloodshed.” Yet, the legal challenge came only after the process was nearly complete. This delay has prompted widespread questions across Bengal’s political landscape: Why was the court not approached when the process began? Why wait until confusion and anxiety had already spread among voters?

Opposition parties argue that if SIR was indeed “anti-people,” an immediate legal response would have been the natural course. Instead, they claim, the delay has turned a constitutional issue into a political spectacle, raising doubts about whether the move is aimed at protecting vulnerable sections such as migrant workers or consolidating electoral support ahead of polls.

Congress Flags ‘Late-Stage Drama’

Congress leaders have been particularly vocal in questioning the intent. Senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the Supreme Court petition as “late-stage drama,” saying that approaching the judiciary when the process is almost complete appears more like political showmanship than genuine resistance. State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar echoed this view, stating that people of Bengal were left confused and fearful during the process, only for the Chief Minister to later project herself as their protector. West Bengal Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the core issue was not SIR itself but the rushed timeline before elections, which created panic now being politically exploited.

The Trinamool Congress, however, has firmly defended Banerjee’s decision, insisting that the move reflects strategic caution rather than delay. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the government chose to study the full impact of SIR on migrant labourers and economically weaker voters before taking legal action. Senior leader Firhad Hakim maintained that approaching the Supreme Court at this stage was the strongest possible step, while Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien accused the BJP of attempting to “silently delete voters” under the guise of revision.

BJP Calls It ‘Election Choreography’

The BJP has dismissed these claims, portraying the court challenge as carefully scripted political theatre. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said Banerjee’s shifting stance—from threats of bloodshed to silence and finally a legal petition—amounted to “election choreography” rather than governance. BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya alleged that confusion serves the ruling party’s interests and that SIR threatens fraudulent voting practices.

As the legal battle moves to the Supreme Court, the political verdict is already being debated on the streets of Bengal. While the judiciary will rule on the constitutionality of SIR, the timing of the Chief Minister’s intervention has left a lingering question: is this a principled defence of democracy, or a carefully timed political narrative ahead of elections?

Questions Bengal Is Asking

Opposition parties and civil society voices have raised pointed concerns:

If SIR was “anti-people,” why was it not challenged on Day One?

Was the Supreme Court ignored when threats were issued but remembered when deadlines loomed?

Is this about protecting migrant workers—or protecting vote banks?

Can a sitting Chief Minister legally confront the Election Commission while remaining part of the same constitutional framework?