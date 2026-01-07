Bangladesh to import 180k tonnes of diesel from India

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 2:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA

Despite recent bitterness in relationship, Bangladesh has decided to import 180,000 tonnes of diesel from India’s state-owned Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) till December this year for 14.62 billion Taka.

The decision was approved by the Advisory Committee on Government Purchase at a meeting held in Dhaka yesterday, chaired by Bangladesh’s Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed. The diesel will be imported by the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), with part of the payment made directly by BPC and the rest financed through bank loans.

Sources said the import cost has been fixed following negotiations with NRL, a subsidiary of Oil India Limited, at 119.13 million US Dollars, with a premium of 5.50 US Dollars per barrel and a base price of 83.22 US Dollars per barrel, which will vary in line with international market rates.

Replying to journalists, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said, the diesel is being imported under a 15-year long-term agreement signed during the previous government’s tenure.

NRL’s refinery is located in Assam, and diesel is transported to Siliguri before being supplied to Bangladesh through the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline, which became operational in December 2022.