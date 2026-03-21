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INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump announces AI policy framework covering safety and growth

Mar 21, 2026

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 5:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In United States, Trump administration unveiled a national framework on artificial intelligence. The new AI policy push signals shift to boost innovation, protect citizens, and strengthen US leadership. The framework, among others, covers child safety, economic growth, intellectual property, free speech, innovation, and workforce development.

These areas are closely linked to India’s role in the US technology ecosystem and could shape Indian talent, IT firms, and policy debates. The White House said it will work with Congress to pass the law.

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