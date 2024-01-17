इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2024 06:19:57      انڈین آواز

Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames in Unnao

Ahead of Shri Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, a truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday night. The mishap took place near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, according to NDTV.

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by the locals has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as several rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. The truck was on fire for more than three hours before the blaze was extinguished.

Media reports have said that the truck full of fireworks was heading towards Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir, though official confirmation is awaited.

There are no reports of any injuries in the mishap, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the religious rituals for the ‘pran-pratistha‘ ceremony started on Tuesday ( January 16, 2024). The seven-day ritual will continue till Sunday i.e. 21 January. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

