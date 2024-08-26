Tripura: NDRF troops carry out rescue operations in flood ravaged areas

FLOOD

NDRF are carrying out rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas of Tripura. Even on the 5th day of the first strike of floods in the state, 11 battalions of the NDRF are still on rescue and relief operations in South Tripura and Sepahijala districts, which are severely affected due to floods. Despite the heavy rainfall warning for today, there is no report of much rainfall from any part of the state. However, with soil erosion and a lack of information about the terrain, the NDRF is confronting a challenge to reach out to the stranded people.

The plight of people at Battali and Gharantali villages under the Sonamura division in Sepahijala district exacerbated with the simultaneous rise in water level of Gomati and Rudrasagar lakes. They became like caught in between the devil and the deep sea. As the flood water entered into the houses of the people and kept on rising, people were left with no choice but to evacuate their homes to create a makeshift arrangement for themselves and their family members.

Also, various organisations have come forward to provide support and relief to the people. One such organisation, for instance, is the Kuwait Pravasi Foundation, which has come forward to render support to the flood-affected people and provide them with dry rations.