Trade pact with US reflects changing world order tilting towards India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, India’s landmark trade agreement with the United States is the result of sustained patience. Mr Modi said, the pact reflects that world order is changing and its trajectory is increasingly tilting towards India. The Prime Minister said this while addressing NDA MPs at the Parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. 

According to Sources, the Prime Minister in the NDA Parliamentary party meeting said, the trade deal has created an economic environment and reflected the Government’s consistent and measured approach to global trade negotiations. He said, the opposition criticised the tariffs but the Government remained patient and the results are now visible. NDA MPs felicitated Prime Minister Modi for the landmark India-US trade deal during the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, so far India has signed Free Trade Agreements with 39 countries.

