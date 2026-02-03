Bangladesh renames RAB as Special Intervention Force

Last Updated on February 3, 2026 10:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government has decided to rename the controversial paramilitary force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as the Special Intervention Force (SIF), Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Tuesday. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The chief adviser (Muhammad Yunus) has approved the matter. A government order will be issued soon,” Jahangir Alam told reporters. He added that the elite force will also get a new uniform. “The decision has already been made. You will see SIF members in new uniforms,” he said, noting that a gazette notification will be issued shortly.

RAB was formed on March 26, 2004, during the BNP-led four-party alliance government, drawing personnel from the police, army, navy, air force, Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard, amid rising militancy and a worsening law and order situation.

Since its formation, RAB has faced allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations, many linked to so-called “crossfire” or “shootout” incidents. These allegations continued even after the Awami League came to power. Human Rights Watch has repeatedly called for the force to be dissolved, a demand later echoed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, under whose tenure RAB was created.

In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and several of its former and serving officials over serious human rights abuse allegations. Following the sanctions, deaths linked to RAB’s “crossfire” incidents reportedly declined.

More recently, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), in its report on violations during the July 2024 uprising, recommended the abolition of RAB, along with limiting BGB strictly to border duties and confining the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) to military intelligence work.

Addressing criticism, Jahangir Alam said, “Taking into account the force’s past activities and international sanctions, initiatives have been taken to make it more transparent and people-friendly.” He said SIF would be structured along the lines of elite forces in countries such as France, Italy and England.

The government said the transformation will go beyond a name change. Protecting human rights, enhancing transparency and modernising the force will be the core objectives. Changes will include a new uniform, logo and identity cards, and a review of operational models of European elite forces to prevent future allegations. According to Police Reform Commission recommendations, SIF will be structured to function in a lawful and accountable manner.

After the meeting, the home affairs adviser also spoke about the political climate, saying, “The morale of the police is now higher than at any time before. After the announcement of the election schedule, the situation will remain festive, and an acceptable election will be held.”