Top 10 Popular Home Decor Trends for Indian Homes in 2025

Decorating any home in India is always pleasurable. It allows us to unleash own creativity and blend various elements to create that cozy interior that enables us to relax, entertain, dine or even party. At the same time, we’re fortunate that in India, it’s very affordable to give our homes a trend home décor anytime due to the impressive array of stuff available easily both online and offline.

There’re countless home décor ideas that you could use in India. These range from ethnic and rustic to the most modern and contemporary. Therefore, if you’ll be decorating your home shortly, awareness about home décor trends for 2025 could prove useful.

Regardless whether you’re giving a facelift to your existing home or decorating a new dwelling, these top 10 affordable home décor trends for Indian homes in 2025 would definitely prove useful.

Best Home Décor Trends for 2025

These 10 best home décor trends for India in 2025 are very versatile. Meaning, you could use them solo or blend with any other style and create a home décor that suits your style and budget. The good news: these home décor trends are very affordable too, if you shop online or instore at the right places.

Here we go.

Minimalist-Maximalist

The minimalist style suits smaller Indian homes in primarily urban settings such as large cities where living space commands premium rates and yet is scant. The minimalist style involves decorating your home with basic furniture and furnishings. This style allows more legroom and free space, while ensuring the home remains uncluttered and neat. At the same time, blend in some concepts of the maximalist style by utilizing bright, gaudy colors for sofa covers and curtains, cushion covers and chair covers, where possible. This style is suited for smaller apartments and is very affordable. Alternatively, you could adhere simply to the minimalist style that usually involves a single color and its shade and less furniture.

Biophilic Décor

Biophilic home décor is trending worldwide and will soon gather momentum in India. For those uninitiated, biophilic home décor isn’t something esoteric. It simply involves decorating your home with stuff that’s generally considered green- meaning eco-friendly. These can include bamboo placemat or rattan furniture, jute and coir mats, Venetian blinds made of bamboo, wood or other natural materials, while reducing dependence on chemical-based décor items and synthetic material such as polyester, epoxy, vinyl and artificial rubber, to name a few. You could accentuate such décor by placing low-maintenance indoor plants in corners, windows and other places.

Adaptive Reuse Style

Another ecofriendly home décor trend worldwide, that could surely serve your purpose in India is the adaptive reuse style. As the name suggests, this kind of home décor involves adapting existing furniture to fit into the décor. This can be done with the help of elastic covers and sofa covers that conceal flaws in the sofa and chairs while giving them a clean and fresh new look. Elastic covers are designed to fit snugly over furniture, ensuring a neat and wrinkle-free appearance. They shield furniture from spills, stains, pet hair, and everyday wear and tear, extending its lifespan. Additionally, they provide a budget-friendly alternative to replacing furniture, especially for seasonal or temporary protection.

Haptic Décor

Again, this term might sound confusing. Haptic decor, also known as tactile design, focuses on the sense of touch to create a more engaging and immersive home environment. It involves incorporating materials and textures that stimulate the sense of touch, adding a layer of sensory experience to your living space. Such materials, usually used for sofas and chairs include velvet, silk and linen, wool and cotton. As you would know, these materials feel good to touch and heighten the sense of relaxation. You can use Haptic décor if your household members and you experience high stress levels due to work or business or simply because of living in an overtly urban setting such as crowded residential districts.

Ethnic & Rustic Décor

Ethnic and rustic décor is perhaps the simplest way to decorate a home, regardless of your location. However, such a décor could prove pricey unless you’re careful. In simple terms, ethnic or rustic home décor involves giving the dwelling a feel of tradition and culture. To create such a décor, you’ll require furniture such as diwans or charpoys, dhurries and traditional carpets, wall hangings, figurines and curtain fabrics that portray typical designs peculiar to some ethnicity or broadly Indian. Ethnic and rustic home decor is a style that combines the warmth and simplicity of rustic design with the rich cultural heritage of ethnic styles. It’s a beautiful way to create your home that is both inviting and unique. Materials can include wood, stone, clay and other such natural stuff..

Mood Booster Style

Add a touch of color to your home with bold, saturated hues like mustard yellow, deep teal, and terracotta. This can be done through paint, textiles, or accessories. You can also use a lot of wall hangings, statues and figurines and paintings. The purpose of the mood booster style is to serve an instant stress-buster. It makes you feel at home as soon as you step in. This style is known to help in the recovery of victims of stress and depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Bollywood Décor

One more trending décor that could be considered evergreen is the Bollywood style. You’ll be aware that Indian movies have countless scenes in home settings. Some of these settings are at opulent mansions while others could be in functional apartments or sparse chawls or hideouts. You could find some such a décor that matches your style or personality and create a truly Bollywood-like experience. Such home décor can be changed frequently in tune with your favorite trending movie or telenovela.

Multigenerational Life Décor

With several towns in India expected to become Smart Cities in 2025 and beyond, dwellers of such places can anticipate rapid modernization causing an erosion of the relaxed ambience of smaller places. In such a situation, a multigenerational home décor might prove useful. As the term suggests, multigenerational life décor is created in a manner to accommodate members of all ages- from grandparents to newborns- in the household. This includes a blend of shades ranging from mellow to gaudy and a mix of ethnic and modern furniture and furnishings.

Modern Functional Décor

Ideal for studios and newly-weds, the modern functional décor does exactly what it states. The modern functional décor involves using everything that removes clutter such as using storage bins, laundry bags and hampers, toilet fittings that save space and chairs that double up as beds for a single person. Such beds can be covered with amazing elastic covers in a shade of your choice too, for blending with the other elements of the room. The modern functional décor includes a workstation too since nowadays millions of Indian women and men work from home.

Multifunctional Décor

Multifunctional décor is best for single room and toilet flats where space matters more than anything else and you need to steal every available inch for comfort. It involves squeezing the living room, bedroom and dining space in a single room that serves multiple functions. Usually, multifunctional décor involves a variety of elements, all aimed at making the room welcoming and comfortable despite space constraints. You could use space saver items such as storage boxes, racks and stands, comforters and fitted sheets among other stuff to give it a superb décor.