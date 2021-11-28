UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
Tomato price likely to fall from December

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry has said that tomato prices will fall from the beginning of next month as fresh arrivals from northern states will increase the availability of tomatoes in the market. The Ministry said, all-India average retail price of Tomato has been on the rise from September of this year due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Unseasonal rain led to crop damage and disrupted supplies from these states. Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka has also disrupted the supply. As per the Department of Agriculture, the estimated Kharif production in the current year at 69.52 lakh metric tonnes.

