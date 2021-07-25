TMC nominates former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sirkar to Rajya Sabha

AMN

The Trinamool Congress has Announced former IAS and Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sirkar as its candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in the State. His name was announced as a candidate on behalf of the party this morning.

With the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi, one seat in the Rajya Sabha has become vacant from the state. By-elections and results will be declared in that seat on August 9.

Former IAS Jawhar Sirkar has held various positions in his long administrative career. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati.