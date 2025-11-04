Titanbay and Adams Street Announce Private Wealth Solutions Partnership

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 11:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

LONDON

Titanbay, one of Europe’s fastest growing private markets infrastructure platforms, and Adams Street Partners, LLC (Adams Street), a leading employee-owned firm with over $62 billion in assets under management and a long history of experience across the entire spectrum of private markets, announced a private wealth solutions partnership.

To support this, Titanbay delivers a cross-border solution that is designed to facilitate a seamless experience for its private wealth customers, both via intermediaries such as wealth managers and private banks, and directly.

Titanbay’s infrastructure platform is built to manage the entire investment lifecycle and support the private wealth market including distributors – such as private banks and wealth managers – as well as qualified investors who meet applicable regulatory and investment requirements. The platform helps automate onboarding and compliance, manage distributor relationships, and provides a digital platform to access real-time documentation and reporting, all of which removes a substantial amount of the operational complexity historically experienced in the industry.

“Titanbay is the infrastructure layer that helps connect many of the world’s leading firms with the private wealth market,” said Richard Kiddle, Managing Director and Head of GP Solutions at Titanbay.

As private wealth customers become an increasingly important component of many markets, specialist platforms like Titanbay are emerging as critical enablers by offering an outsourced solution that combines intelligent technology, regulatory permissions and operational scale.

Adams Street is a global leader in private markets with more than 50 years of experience and is regarded as one of the most experienced and respected private markets firms in the industry. Adams Street manages assets across five investment strategies and has helped to establish some of the industry’s first benchmarks as well as one of the first dedicated secondary funds nearly 40 years ago.

“This partnership allows us to operate in the private wealth channel in a way that reflects our institutional standards,” said Greg Favre, Principal, Wealth Management at Adams Street Partners. “We look forward to continuing to develop a sustained and multi-faceted relationship with Titanbay going forward.”

About Adams Street

Adams Street Partners is a global private markets investment manager with investments in more than 30 countries across five continents. The firm is 100% employee-owned and has $62 billion in assets under management across primary, secondary, growth equity, credit, and co-investment strategies. Adams Street strives to generate actionable investment insights across market cycles by drawing on over 50 years of private markets experience, proprietary intelligence, and trusted relationships. Adams Street has offices in Abu Dhabi, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com

About Titanbay

Titanbay is a private markets infrastructure platform built for private banks, wealth managers, and their clients. By combining intelligent technology, regulatory expertise and operational strength, Titanbay enables asset managers to expand into private wealth with speed and scale – and gives distributors seamless access to leading private market funds. Visit Titanbay.com