Telangana: Very heavy rain lashed several parts of state

AMN

Very heavy rain lashed several parts of Telangana. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued an Orange alert of Heavy to Very Heavy Rain for a dozen districts in the state. Met officials said heavy to very heavy rains likely to occur at isolated places for next two days in these districts including Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet.

They informed that widespread rains are likely across the state. Zafferghad in Jangoen district witnessed the highest rainfall of 175.8 mm, during the past 24 hours till 6 a.m. Several Places in Siddipet, Mulugu, Medak, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts witnessed very heavy rainfall of over 120 mm during the past 24 hours. Water levels in River Godavari and its tributaries continued to rise following incessant rains in the upstream and with discharge of flood waters from the major reservoirs across the river in Telangana. The heavy inflows from the catchment areas led to surge in the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam.

The water level in the river reached 33 feet last evening, which is 10 feet below the first flood warning level. As many as 14 gates of the Taliperu reservoir Bhadradri Kothagudem district were lifted releasing about 35 thousand cusecs into the Godavari. A flood control room (08744 241950) was set up at the Collectorate of Bhadradri Kothagudem district to monitor the situation arising out of heavy rains constantly. Help lines were also set up to report flood related incidents if any. In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 57 gates of the Lakshmi barrage were kept open to release surplus waters.

