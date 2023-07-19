Maharashtra Rains: Several trains cancelled on due to heavy waterlogging

AMN / MUMBAI

Normal life has come to a standstill as heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai and its suburbs for the third day in a row. With close to 50 millimeters of rain across the city in the last 24 hours, many low-lying areas have reported waterlogging.



While local train services are running with some delay on the Western line, the service on the Central railway line has been the worst hit, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Central Railways has informed that the service on the Kasara route has been shut due to a point failure at Kalyan and on the Badlapur route due to heavy water logging. Some long-distance trains on the Mumbai-Pune route have been cancelled for tomorrow while numerous express trains have either been diverted or short-terminated.



With a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan region and a red alert in Palghar and Raigad districts for today, NDRF has deployed a total of 12 teams to assist the state government. While five teams have been deployed in Mumbai, one team each has been stationed in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane districts. A red alert has also been issued for Pune and Satara districts with a probability of high rainfall in Nashik, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts.



Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the rain situation in Raigad district and directed the district collector to take precautionary measures including evacuation, wherever necessary, and deploying disaster management teams for providing necessary relief.