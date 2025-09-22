Telangana to Oppose Karnataka’s Almatti Dam Height Increase,

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 11:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Vows to Protect Krishna Water Share

AMN / WEB DESK

Telangana state will oppose the proposal of the Karnataka state government to increase the height of Almatti dam across River Krishna. Telangana State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government will present its case on Karnataka’s proposal to increase the height of Almatti Dam.

Speaking in Suryapet district last evening, the minister said the Supreme Court was dealing with the case presently, and he will be travelling to Delhi today to present the Telangana case. He said the state’s share in Krishna and Godavari waters will not be compromised at any cost. The minister further said the Almatti case had been pending in the Supreme Court since 2017, and Telangana’s legal team, including senior advocates, will present strong arguments to prevent the increase in height of the dam.

The minister also alleged that the previous BRS government of conceded unfair allocation of Krishna water when out of the 811 TMC of Krishna river water, 512 TMC was allocated to Andhra Pradesh and only 299 TMC to Telangana. He added that the Congress government is contesting this allocation before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal.