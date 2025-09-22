Maharashtra: Shinde orders immediate help for citizens trapped in floods

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 11:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed immediate help to the citizens trapped in the flood in the Marathwada region.

Mr Shinde today took a detailed review of the flood situation of Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. He spoke to the Chief Secretary as well as the Principal Secretary, and the Director of the Disaster Management Department.

To ensure flood-affected people reach safer places, Mr Shinde directed to sending of a helicopter with the help of NDRF and SDRF to immediately airlift the citizens.

He also asked the concerned District Collectors to contact him immediately if they need any help and to inform him about the flood situation from time to time. Due to heavy rains everywhere in Marathwada, normal life has been completely disrupted.

Heavy Rains in Maharashtra cause Flood-Like Conditions across several areas

Latur district has been experiencing heavy rains since this afternoon, leading to flood-like conditions in several areas. With the opening of the gates of Manjara, Lower Terna, and Tawarja projects, rivers, streams, and canals have overflowed, causing water to flow over bridges in many villages. As a result, road connectivity to several villages in Nilanga and Ausa talukas has been cut off.

The Latur-Zahirabad National Highway was submerged under floodwaters. Meanwhile, the opening of 10 gates of the Lower Terna Project on the Terna River at the Latur-Dharashiv border caused water to overflow bridges, further disrupting connectivity to several villages. In Dharashiv district, heavy rains have been lashing Paranda and Bhoom talukas since last night.

Several villages, including Wadner, Devgaon, Shelgaon, and Lakhi Awarpimpri in Paranda taluka, have reported floodwaters entering houses. District disaster management teams, assisted by the Indian Army and NDRF, carried out rescue operations and shifted about 200 affected residents to safer locations.