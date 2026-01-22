Telangana Government unveils next-gen life sciences policy at Davos

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 1:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Telangana Government has announced a dedicated Life Sciences Innovation Fund with an initial corpus of 100 crore rupees, scalable to 1,000 crore rupees. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the new next-gen life sciences policy 2026-30 at Davos.

As part of the policy, the fund will be set up in a public-private partnership mode, and it will co-invest along with venture capital and private equity funds to support start-ups, scale-ups, and translational research initiatives.

As per the policy, the state wants to be counted among the top five global life sciences hubs by 2030 and targeted to attract another 25 billion dollar investments with the potential to create 5 lakh jobs over next five years.