The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces development of state-of-the-art “innovation city”

Jan 22, 2026

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 1:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the development of a state-of-the-art “innovation city” situated near the Mumbai airport to help new businesses grow.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Tata Group will invest 11 billion dollars in this project, which aims to provide a “Plug and Play” ecosystem specifically designed to support the start-up community.

Emphasising the state’s commitment to the International Solar Alliance, Mr Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra is transitioning its energy grid to ensure 52 per cent of its total power is supplied by renewable sources.

Additionally, he outlined a comprehensive vision for a circular economy in Mumbai, focusing on sustainable urban development to transform the city into a greener financial capital.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved a historic milestone at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2026 in Davos, securing investment commitments worth USD 96 billion (8.73 lakh crore rupees) on the very first day through the signing of 10 major Memoranda of Understanding.

The landmark agreements are expected to generate approximately 9.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as the talent capital of India and Asia.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi Palanisamy

Jan 22, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest

Jan 22, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Literature Festival to begin tomorrow

Jan 22, 2026

You missed

SPORTS

Indonesia Masters 2026: Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to the quarterfinals

22 January 2026 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Women’s Premier League: UP Warriorz to take on Gujarat Giants in league match today

22 January 2026 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T-20 of five match series in Nagpur

22 January 2026 1:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

ICC rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request; Bangladesh matches to be played in India as scheduled

22 January 2026 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments