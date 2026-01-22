The Indian Awaaz

Northern Railway announces extension of special reserved train services between New Delhi and SMVD Katra

Jan 22, 2026

AMN

The Jammu Division of the Northern Railway has announced an extension of its special reserved train services between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Katra to meet growing passenger demand.

The Train No 04081 from New Delhi to Katra will operate for four additional trips from January 23 to 26, while Train No. 04082 from Katra to New Delhi will run from January 24 to 27.

The extension follows several earlier extensions, reflecting the train’s popularity among pilgrims and travelers.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said the previous operations of the train recorded nearly 100 percent occupancy, making it an economical option for the passengers.

The train benefits not only residents of Jammu and Kashmir but also travelers from other stations along the route, including Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt.

The passengers are advised to verify the train schedule via NTES or by calling Dial 139 before starting their journey.

The special reserved train has been a preferred choice for devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, providing convenience and cost-effective travel during the peak pilgrimage season.

