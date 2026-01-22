The Indian Awaaz

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Literature Festival to begin tomorrow

Jan 22, 2026

AMN

In Chhattisgarh, the Raipur Literature Festival is set to begin tomorrow. The three-day literary festival will witness the participation of several eminent writers, poets, storytellers, artists and theatre personalities from across the country.

The three-day literary festival, beginning tomorrow in Raipur, aims to preserve Chhattisgarh’s rich literary and cultural heritage and provide it a wider platform.

Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Sahitya Akademi, Shashank Sharma, said that a total of forty-two sessions will be held during the festival.

Students from various schools and colleges across the state will also participate in this literary festival. In this way, the event will play an important role in connecting the younger generation with literature, language and culture.

