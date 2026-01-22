The Indian Awaaz

Encounter breaks out between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest

Jan 22, 2026

Last Updated on January 22, 2026

AMN

An encounter broke out between security forces and CPI (Maoist) insurgents in the dense Saranda forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district this morning.

The exchange of fire occurred in the Chotanagra police station area during a search operation by a joint team of CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and district police, with preliminary reports suggesting casualties among the Maoists.

Following the encounter, the insurgents fled into the forest and hilly terrain, while security forces have launched intensive search operations in the area.

