Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi Palanisamy

Jan 22, 2026

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal today met the General Secretary of the AIADMK and State Opposition leader Edappadi Palanisamy at his residence in Chennai.

He was accompanied by former State BJP Chief and Union Minister of State Dr L. Murugan, State BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran and other State BJP stalwarts.

Mr. Piyush Goyal is in Chennai to hold talks with alliance partners of the NDA as he is also in charge of Tamil Nadu elections. The meeting gains significance as the AIADMK will lead the NDA alliance for the ensuing elections.

The leaders will be discussing election strategies and allocation of constituencies during the luncheon meet at E.Palanisamy’s house in Chennai.

In yesterday’s meeting, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and former Union Minister Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss met Piyush Goyal and joined the alliance.

Talks are being held with other parties also to become a part of the NDA, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the first public meeting with the NDA partners on the dais tomorrow.

All arrangements are being made at the venue of the meeting, which will be held at Madurantakam.

