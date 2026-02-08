The Indian Awaaz

Tehran’s strength lies in its ability to say no to the great powers, says Iran’s Foreign Minister

Feb 8, 2026

Iran’s top diplomat today said that Tehran’s strength lies in its ability to say no to the great powers, striking a hardline tone following negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme and in the wake of nationwide protests.

Speaking to diplomats at a summit in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Iran would maintain its stance that it must retain the ability to enrich uranium, a major point of contention with U.S. President Donald Trump, who ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the talks held on Friday in Oman with U.S. officials as a step forward. The U.S. has already moved the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with warships and warplanes, to the West Asia to pressure Iran into an agreement.

