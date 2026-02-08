Tehran’s strength lies in its ability to say no to the great powers, says Iran’s Foreign Minister

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran’s top diplomat today said that Tehran’s strength lies in its ability to say no to the great powers, striking a hardline tone following negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme and in the wake of nationwide protests.

Speaking to diplomats at a summit in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Iran would maintain its stance that it must retain the ability to enrich uranium, a major point of contention with U.S. President Donald Trump, who ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the talks held on Friday in Oman with U.S. officials as a step forward. The U.S. has already moved the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with warships and warplanes, to the West Asia to pressure Iran into an agreement.