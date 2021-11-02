India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2021 05:26:45      انڈین آواز

Team confident of a podium finish at the Hockey Junior World Cup: Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal  Singh  Bedi

 New  Delhi 01 November:  Promising midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has exuded confidence that India will have a  podium finish at the Hockey  Junior World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar  from 24th November to 5th December

 “Our preparations are going really well and every player is giving his 100 per cent on the field during practice. Sharing the same campus as the senior team has been the biggest boon because we have been able to get a lot of match practice against them.” Vivek told Hockey India  adding “We also spend a lot of time talking to the seniors about playing under pressure and then experiences they share is valuable,”

“No doubt it will be a tough competition but we will continue to go by the mantra of taking one-match-at-a-time. Our first priority will be to top the group and make it to the Quarter Finals,” said  Vivek who is part of the Junior Men’s Core Probable’s Group for the  World Cup. 

The midfielder that all the players are highly motivated and are eager to play on their home ground in Bhubaneswar. “Though there won’t be any spectators, yet there is a lot of excitement among the players to just experience the facilities in Kalinga Stadium.

” Personally, for me too, I never had the opportunity of playing in the 2016 FIH Junior Men’s World Cup as I had suffered an injury and eventually never made the team. I am really looking forward to use my experience with the Senior team to play my best hockey at Bhubaneswar. Our focus is to make it to the podium,” he added. 

 Hosts and defending Champions India are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, France and Poland. The other teams in the tournament fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in pool A, 

Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States grouped in pool C while Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt are in Pool D. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Team confident of a podium finish at the Hockey Junior World Cup: Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Harpal  Singh  Bedi  New  Delhi 01 November:  Promising midfielder Vivek Sagar Pra ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz