T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket win against India in Dubai. After being put in to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, both their openers, inside the Powerplay. While Trent Boult got the better of Kishan (4), Southee sent Rahul packing on 18. India then reached 41-3 after 8 overs as Ish Sodhi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a run-a-ball 14. India then lost Virat Kohli to Sodhi on 9 before Adam Milne cleaned up Rishabh Pant on 12. India could only score 73/5 after 15 overs. Eventually, courtesy of a few late boundaries from Hardik Pandya (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out), India posted 110/7 in 20 overs. Boult ended with a three-wicket haul. In response, New Zealand got to 44/1 after 6 overs in their Super 12 match in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah sent Martin Guptill packing on 20 and just when India looked like putting on the breaks, Daryl Mitchell began to attack and find the boundaries. After 10 overs, NZ posted 83/1. Bumrah, in his final spell, outfoxed Mitchell with a slower delivery as he dismissed the Kiwi batter on 49 to deny him his maiden 50. However, skipper Kane Williamson helped the team over the line with 8 wickets and 5.3 overs to spare.

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

