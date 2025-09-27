Tata Motors strengthens CSR footprint, benefits 1.47 million lives in FY’25

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 12:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

~Engages with untapped communities through a sustainable model ~

Tata Motors on September 16 released its 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, titled “Expanding Circles of Care: Deeper connections, lasting impact.” The report highlights the company’s strategic, community-led approach to inclusive development, grounded in the principle of convergence – where people, policy and purpose align to drive scalable and sustainable change. In FY25, Tata Motors’ CSR initiatives positively benefitted over 1.47 million people across the country, with 56% of beneficiaries belonging to the SC/ST communities.

In a year marked by climate adversity and socio-economic disparities, Tata Motors deepened its engagement with underserved communities—transitioning from programme implementation to systemic transformation. With a presence in 109 aspirational districts, the company’s CSR strategy reflects a shift toward scalable, replicable models that align with national priorities and grassroot requirements.

Commenting on the CSR approach, Vinod Kulkarni, Head CSR at Tata Motors, said, “Expanding our circle of care means bringing those at the margins to the mainstream. From enabling dignified livelihoods to restoring ecosystems, we continue to co-create solutions that are rooted in equity and built for long-term impact. Anchored in our “more for less for more” philosophy, we focus on maximising impact efficiently and extend meaningful benefits to the most underserved by leveraging government schemes.”

Key Highlights from the Annual CSR Report FY 24-25:

Water Conservation at Scale

As 66% of rural Maharashtra faced drought, Tata Motors’ water stewardship programme restored 356 water bodies across 10 districts, creating 700 crore litres of additional water capacity. This benefited 7,000 farmers and 2.9 lakh villagers, showcasing a scalable model built on government convergence, community ownership, and digital monitoring. In FY26, the company aims to rejuvenate 1,000 water bodies across 25+ districts.

Rural Development in Underserved Regions

First introduced in 2018, the Integrated Village Development Programme (IVDP) is now active in 16-gram panchayats across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. In FY’25, IVDP expanded to Shravasti and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, two of India’s most aspirational districts as per Niti Ayog’s Multi Poverty Index.

Aligned with 13 Sustainable Development Goals, nine thematic areas at the gram panchayat level and 48 government schemes, IVDP has positively impacted over 18,000 people in the tribal belt of the Palghar district in Maharashtra.

Towards Dignified Livelihoods

In Pune, Tata Motors partnered with Kashtakari Panchayat to support 8,000 waste picker families, enrolling 1,814 women in health schemes and facilitating education and skilling for their children. Four youth joined Tata Motors under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

In Maharashtra, the company collaborated with Nirmaan NGO to rescue 47 bonded labourers, and established the Kamgar Samman and Suvidha Kendra in Bhosari, serving 12,000+ migrant workers with legal aid and access to entitlements.

Fostering Workplace Inclusion

In FY25, Tata Motors on-boarded 141 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 17 transgender individuals across its plants, supported by inclusive policies, sensitisation programmes, and structured training—setting a benchmark for workplace equity.

Driving Academic Success

Under the ENABLE programme, 19,000+ students received coaching for competitive exams. Of these, 8,000 appeared for JEE Mains, with 28% qualifying. In Mumbai, remedial coaching in 69 BMC schools led to a 96% SSC pass rate, surpassing the city average.

Combating Urban Malnutrition

Through Project Aarogyasampanna, 1,000+ children were screened in the slums of Trombay – Mumbai, resulting in a 90% decline in severe and moderate malnutrition. The initiative also empowered parents with nutritional education and established community health libraries.

Record Volunteering Participation

Over 19,000 Tata Motors employees dedicated over 2 lakh hours towards social causes – conducting health awareness drives, championing environmental causes, supporting disaster management efforts amongst others. These actions reflect the company’s deep-rooted culture of compassion and responsible citizenship.

Tata Motors remains committed to strengthening its CSR strategy through inclusive growth, systemic reform, and community resilience. With a data-driven, partnership-led approach, the company will continue to scale sustainable solutions that contribute meaningfully to India’s development goals—ensuring that progress is both equitable and enduring.