The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan Detects 29 Chinese Aircraft, 7 Naval Vessels

Nov 21, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said that 29 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected operating around the vicinity of Taiwan early today. Seventeen of those crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The ministry said its forces monitored the situation and responded as required.

This follows similar activity yesterday, when Taiwan detected 24 Chinese sorties, with 16 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entering the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ  as part of air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office accused China of raising tensions with Japan for political advantage, after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UNGA president calls for Security Council reform to address historical injustice

Nov 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Modi–Albanese Meet at G20, Reinforce India-Australia Partnership

Nov 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan Opposition Holds Major Rally Without SJB, TPA

Nov 21, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 21: सेंसेक्स–निफ्टी में गिरावट; अमेरिकी दर कटौती की आशंकाएँ बाज़ार को नीचे ले गईं

22 November 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 21: Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Rally; Global Weakness Drag Markets Lower

22 November 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Conference on Rural Buddhist Heritage to Begin in New Delhi on Nov 28

21 November 2025 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार में सत्ता समीकरण बदला: गृह मंत्रालय BJP के पास, नीतीश ने दो दशक में पहली बार छोड़ा अहम विभाग

21 November 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments