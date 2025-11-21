Taiwan Detects 29 Chinese Aircraft, 7 Naval Vessels

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said that 29 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected operating around the vicinity of Taiwan early today. Seventeen of those crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The ministry said its forces monitored the situation and responded as required.

This follows similar activity yesterday, when Taiwan detected 24 Chinese sorties, with 16 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entering the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ as part of air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office accused China of raising tensions with Japan for political advantage, after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea.