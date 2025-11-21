The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Modi–Albanese Meet at G20, Reinforce India-Australia Partnership

Nov 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties between India and Australia. 

Australian Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Delhi blast and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia. 

He emphasised that the India-Australia relationship is stronger than ever, with economic, defence, and security cooperation set to deepen further. He also noted the recent constructive meeting between the two foreign ministers and highlighted the vital role of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Australia in strengthening the partnership.   

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UNGA president calls for Security Council reform to address historical injustice

Nov 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan Detects 29 Chinese Aircraft, 7 Naval Vessels

Nov 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan Opposition Holds Major Rally Without SJB, TPA

Nov 21, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 21: सेंसेक्स–निफ्टी में गिरावट; अमेरिकी दर कटौती की आशंकाएँ बाज़ार को नीचे ले गईं

22 November 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 21: Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Rally; Global Weakness Drag Markets Lower

22 November 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Conference on Rural Buddhist Heritage to Begin in New Delhi on Nov 28

21 November 2025 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार में सत्ता समीकरण बदला: गृह मंत्रालय BJP के पास, नीतीश ने दो दशक में पहली बार छोड़ा अहम विभाग

21 November 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments