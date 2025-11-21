Modi–Albanese Meet at G20, Reinforce India-Australia Partnership

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties between India and Australia.

Australian Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Delhi blast and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that the India-Australia relationship is stronger than ever, with economic, defence, and security cooperation set to deepen further. He also noted the recent constructive meeting between the two foreign ministers and highlighted the vital role of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Australia in strengthening the partnership.