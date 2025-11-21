The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan Opposition Holds Major Rally Without SJB, TPA

Nov 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Opposition parties gathered in Colombo today for the “Maha Jana Handa” rally, with both the SJB and its ally, the Tamil Progressive Alliance, staying away. Organised mainly by the SLPP and several partner groups, the event focused on criticising the government’s performance and calling for action on what speakers said were unaddressed issues.

Several SLPP leaders including MP Namal Rajapaksa and former ministers Harin Fernando, Tiran Alles, Nimal Siripala De Silva among others took part, alongside representatives from the other opposition parties and groups. Notably, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was absent as he had reportedly travelled out of the country. 

Friday’s gathering forms part of a wider attempt by various opposition groups to set out their positions.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UNGA president calls for Security Council reform to address historical injustice

Nov 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan Detects 29 Chinese Aircraft, 7 Naval Vessels

Nov 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Modi–Albanese Meet at G20, Reinforce India-Australia Partnership

Nov 21, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 21: सेंसेक्स–निफ्टी में गिरावट; अमेरिकी दर कटौती की आशंकाएँ बाज़ार को नीचे ले गईं

22 November 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 21: Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Rally; Global Weakness Drag Markets Lower

22 November 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Conference on Rural Buddhist Heritage to Begin in New Delhi on Nov 28

21 November 2025 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार में सत्ता समीकरण बदला: गृह मंत्रालय BJP के पास, नीतीश ने दो दशक में पहली बार छोड़ा अहम विभाग

21 November 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments