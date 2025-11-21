Sri Lankan Opposition Holds Major Rally Without SJB, TPA

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Opposition parties gathered in Colombo today for the “Maha Jana Handa” rally, with both the SJB and its ally, the Tamil Progressive Alliance, staying away. Organised mainly by the SLPP and several partner groups, the event focused on criticising the government’s performance and calling for action on what speakers said were unaddressed issues.

Several SLPP leaders including MP Namal Rajapaksa and former ministers Harin Fernando, Tiran Alles, Nimal Siripala De Silva among others took part, alongside representatives from the other opposition parties and groups. Notably, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was absent as he had reportedly travelled out of the country.

Friday’s gathering forms part of a wider attempt by various opposition groups to set out their positions.