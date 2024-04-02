Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Order Allowing Puja in Southern Cellar Of Gyanvapi Mosque

AMN

The Supreme Court today refused to stay the Varanasi court order of 31st of January by which Hindu parties were allowed to hold puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, ordered the parties to maintain status quo at the Gyanvapi premises to enable both the communities to offer religious prayers. The status quo “shall not be disturbed by either of the parties without obtaining the previous sanction and leave of this Court”, the Top Court said in the order.

The Court said that Hindus will enter from south and pray in cellar and Muslims will pray in northern side as they enter from there.

This arrangement will continue till the case is finally decided.