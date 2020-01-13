Sufi Singer arrested for hurting religious feelings in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

A prominent Sufi folk singer was arrested in Bangladesh on Saturday after protests erupted against him for allegedly making anti-Islam comments during a performance. According to reports the Sufi folk singer Shariat Sarker was arrested in Mirzapur town under the controversial Digital Security Act for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims during a show in December last year.

The show was uploaded on YouTube and subsequently Muslim clerics held a rally demanding the arrest of the singer.

Under the Digital Security Act a person can face life term for propaganda against the nation and upto 10 years for digital content that hurts religious sentiment or creates unrest.