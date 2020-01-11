FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2020 01:18:20      انڈین آواز
Ad

2nd Largest Muslim Congregation, Bishwa Ijtema begins in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The first phase of the world’s second largest Muslim congregation after Haj began on the outskirts of Dhaka Friday. Thousands of devotees from Bangladesh and abroad are thronging the bank of river Turag at Tongi near Dhaka to participate in the congregation called Bishwa Ijtema. Noted scholars give religious sermon to the devotees on this occasion. The Ijtema began with the ‘aam bayan’ and will end on January 12 with the final prayers ‘Akheri Munajat’.

Police has made extensive security arrangement for the congregation. Large number of police personnel have been deployed near the venue which has been brought under CCTV surveillance.

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtem will take place between January 17-19.

Bishwa Ijtema has been taking place on the Turag riverbank in Tongi near Dhaka since 1967. In 2011, the congregation was split into two phases to ensure better management.

Bishwa Ijtema draws in Muslim devotees from about 150 countries. In 2010, 5 million people were estimated to take part in the Bishwa Ijtema. It is a gathering that focuses on prayer and meditation and is not open for political discussions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games open with a splendid cultural show

The third Khelo India Youth Games has begun in Guwahati with a grand opening ceremony this evening. A colorful ...

EU Foreign Ministers gather in Brussels for emergency meeting

European Foreign Affairs Ministers and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General are gathering ...

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in final T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the the three-match series 2-0 ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!