Students from developed countries will come to India for education, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Friday exhorted students to make best use of technology in the wake of changing economies and technologies in the world. He said the days are not too far during which, students from developed countries come to India for educational opportunities.

Along with Union Coal Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Mr Vaishnaw took part in the 85th Foundation Day celebrations of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vaishnaw said visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made huge difference on all sectors and helped the country to become the 5th economy now, from 11th rank in 2014. The Minister further said India is going to be one of the top two economies in the world by 2047. Asking students to stay focussed on their goal to achieve it, he asked the KMES to be part of the India AI mission and make use of the world’s latest semiconductor tools for up skilling.

Earlier, Mr Kishan Reddy emphasised the high educational standards that the KMES impart among students and said the transformation being taken place in the country for the past 11 years is also reflecting at the KMES. He said the country will soon accommodate students from other countries as the educational standards are being fast improved.

The ministers gave away institutional Awards and cash awards to the toppers in various streams of education on the occasion.

Over 15 thousand students enrolled currently at the KMES, which is offering various courses from high school to post graduation in different faculties.