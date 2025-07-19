IMD issues alert of extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert over Kerela tomorrow due to extremely heavy rainfall. IMD has also issued orange alert over Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka tomorrow.

The weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 days. Similar conditions will also be present over Southern part of the country, including Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana during the next 2 to 3 days. Over East and Central India, these conditions will continue over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 3 to 4 days.

In Delhi-NCR, moderate to heavy rain fall lashed several parts of the national capital, making the weather more pleasant. The rain has brought the day temperature much below normal. The City has recorded 8.77 millimeter rainfall till 5.30 PM. IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at many places over the region in the coming hours. The maximum temperature was recorded 34.3 degree Celsius which is 9 degree below normal while the minimum settled at 23.6 degree celsius, which is 3.6 degree celsius below normal .